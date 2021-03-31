New Shows

Two new true crime podcasts from AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS are posting all episodes at once exclusively on AUDACY's own app and website while posting the episodes weekly, one at a time, elsewhere.

"MY FUGITIVE," which launched TUESDAY (3/30), is an investigation by documentarian NINA GILDEN SEAVEY of what happened to a man accused of burning down an AIR FORCE building in 1970 who became a fugitive, and how the case intersected with historical events, as revealed in FBI documents and surveillance unearthed by Freedom of Information Act requests. "STAY AWAY FROM MATTHEW MAGILL," a seven episode series scheduled for an APRIL 13th launch, is hosted by reporter ERIC MENNEL and probes the case of a man who died alone in the woods with a box filled with items chronicling a wild life that included BROADWAY, a hijacking, and the high life of 1980s FLORIDA.

In a press release, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS Co-Founders JENNA WEISS-BERMAN and MAX LINSKY said, “NIN’s stellar investigative skills, coupled with her personal connection to this fascinating story, make ‘MY FUGITIVE’ a potent mix of history, politics, and government secrets; and ERIC’s keen observations and deft storytelling skills elevate the compelling, twisted story of MATTHEW MAGILL. As we continue to expand our slate of original content, we’re thrilled to bring these shows to listeners everywhere.”



AUDACY Chief Digital Officer JD CROWLEY added, “AUDACY is where the best storytellers and most influential talent in podcasting come to do their best work. We are so proud to partner with the incredible, creative team at PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS to bring these series to life with exclusive binge windows across AUDACY’s digital platform, as we bring even more premium on-demand content and experiences to our listeners.”

