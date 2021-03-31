OM/PD Opening

SUMMITMEDIA/RICHMOND, VA OM and WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY) PD MELISSA CHASE has resigned her post.

MELISSA told ALL ACCESS, "I am super grateful for the opportunities that I've had in getting to do radio for 22 years in the my hometown, with SUMMIT for the last 12 years and before that COX. I am stepping down from my role as OM/PD in the next sixty days and we're talking about continuing on in mornings. All that said, I'm open to what the universe has in store. Reach me at MelissaChase@gmail.com, or FACEBOOK.COM/mchaseradio, INSTAGRAM.com/mchaseradio.

MELISSA's departure leaves an opportunity for the right professional.

SUMMITMEDIA is looking for a Hot AC pro with strong on-air skills. Are you a proven professional who loves music, is passionate about radio and is an excellent executer?

Send audio sample and resume to: richmond2021@summitmediacorp.com.

