Consent Decree

Add yet another station to the list of licensees agreeing to Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve online public file violations, this time GRACE LIFE CHURCH OF LAKE CITY INC. noncommercial Religion WPGT/LAKE CITY, FL.

The agreement, as in the many other cases in recent months, requires the licensee to develop and implement a compliance plan, with a report to the FCC after one year, but does not impose a fine.

« see more Net News