First Annual Songwriters Festival

The first annual GATLINBURG SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL will take place in downtown GATLINBURG and PIGEON FORGE, TN from THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd. The three-day conference will feature nightly shows by #1 songwriters in various venues, including THE LISTENING ROOM, OLE RED, SKYLIFT PARK, PARK VISTA HOTEL and THE GATLINBURG INN. Hit songwriters scheduled to perform include TONY ARATA (GARTH BROOKS' "The Dance"), LEE ROY PARNELL ("What Kind Of Fool Do You Think I Am"), DANNY WELLS (GEORGE STRAIT's "Check Yes Or No"), STEVE DEAN (RODNEY ATKINS' "Watching You"), CHRIS WALLIN (KENNY CHESNEY's "Don't Blink"), WIL NANCE (BRAD PAISLEY's "She's Everything") and many more. Songwriters can register for a showcase round and add their name to this year's lineup here.

Songwriters attending the conference will also have the opportunity to be mentored one-on-one by top industry professionals, perfect their craft, perform live shows, collaborate in writing sessions, and advance their careers. Industry executives attending this year include ROUND HILL MUSIC SVP & GM MARK BROWN and RPM MUSIC GROUP owner and music producer BLAKE CHANCEY. Hit songwriter, radio host and streaming host of "Mainstream Today" DEVON O'DAY will be hosting the event.

"THE LISTENING ROOM is thrilled to support the GATLINBURG SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL," said venue owner CHRIS BLAIR. "As we open our new music venue in PIGEON FORGE this summer, we are excited to host these talented songwriters, and infuse even more live music into the SMOKIES.”

There are a variety of options to attend, with most performances free and open to the public. Special events can be attended with a $30 membership, one-night show tickets or special event tickets, all available here.

