Now Part Of Heart

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY has closed on the sale of TRITONDIGITAL to iHEARTMEDIA for $230 million.

SCRIPPS bought TRITON for $150 million in 2018, flipping the operation to iHEART in a deal announced in FEBRUARY. The sale means that SCRIPPS is now out of the audio business, having previously shed podcast company STITCHER in a sale to SIRIUSXM last OCTOBER.

