McCreery (Photo: John Shearer)

TRIPLE TIGERS recording artist SCOTTY McCREERY has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP PUBLISHING (UMPG) NASHVILLE. The singer/songwriter co-wrote all 11 songs on his most recent album, "Seasons Change," including its three #1 hits, and is currently writing and recording its follow up.

“We all watched as SCOTTY came onto the scene as a high school athlete who simply loved to sing and entertain,” said UMPG NASHVILLE VP/A&R TERRY WAKEFIELD. "He has now grown into one of Country music’s most consistent hit makers. We are thrilled to represent him and his songs.”

“Writing songs is one of my favorite things to do,” said McCREERY. “I’ve written nearly all my life, and since coming to NASHVILLE 10 years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to co-write with many talented songwriters in town who have both taught and encouraged me. Signing with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING and working with [CEO/Chairman] TROY TOMLINSON, TERRY WAKEFIELD, and all the great folks on their team is another big step in my songwriting journey. I am proud to call UNIVERSAL MUISC PUBLISHING my home."



McCREERY is represented by TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT’s GEORGE COURI and SCOTT STEM for management, and WME’s NATE TOWNE for booking.

