URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA has named YONNI RUDE Exec. Producer of the syndicated "THE MORNING HUSTLE" show. Most recently he was OM for the RADIO ONE/CLEVELAND four-station cluster.

He will oversee all aspects of the show both on air and digitally. RUDE will focus on daily operations while overseeing the entirety of the brand.

VP/Programming COLBY TYNER said, “YONNI has always been one of our most active MORNING HUSTLE affiliate PDs. His creative vision and positive leadership style will be an asset to the team."

RUDE added, “THE MORNING HUSTLE is the next evolution of morning radio and I’m excited to lead the team and help grow the brand. Thanks to COLBY COLB, MITCH HENRY, and DAVID KANTOR for the opportunity to lead this amazing team."

He has been with URBAN ONE/RADIO One since 2016 and held various positions within the company.

His resume also includes three years at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WSSX (95SX HIT MUSIC NOW)/CHARLESTON, SC. and spent the previous 12 years as APD/PM drive host at CITADEL BROADCASTING Urban WWWZ (Z93 JAMZ)/CHARLESTON, SC.

