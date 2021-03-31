McHugh

ADAMS RADIO's DELMARVA cluster Senior AE JAMES MCHUGH has retired after 41 years in radio. MCHUGH began his career in 1980 and joined what is now Country WUSX (US 98.5)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD in 1981. The station, formerly owned by GREAT SCOTT BROADCASTING, was acquired by ADAMS in 2017.

MCHUGH said, “I never once considered another position outside of radio. This business has been very good to me and my family and I have enjoyed every moment of my career. I wish my ADAMS family all the best and continued success. I am very much looking forward to spending more time with my wife and family.”

ADAMS CEO RON STONE said, “Rarely these days do you find an exemplary employee like JIM MCHUGH. Someone that loves radio and commits their entire career to not only radio, but one cluster of stations and one community. JIM was instrumental in the transition from GREAT SCOTT to ADAMS RADIO, and his dedication and loyalty to the radio stations has been unmatched. I, and all of ADAMS RADIO, wish JIM the very best life has to offer in his retirement.”

VP/GM JOHNETTE COCHRAN added, “JIM MCHUGH is a respected colleague and pioneer in the broadcast industry, and we will miss his energy in our building.”

