Bones

iHEARTRADIO host, TV personality and best-selling author BOBBY BONES is getting involved in the effort to bring a MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (MLB) team, THE NASHVILLE STARS, to MUSIC CITY. BONES has joined the MUSIC CITY BASEBALL (MCB) community advisory board alongside other celebrities including JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, DARIUS RUCKER, LUKE COMBS and former pro football player EDDIE GEORGE, among others.

“I’m thrilled to join the initiative to bring MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL to NASHVILLE,” said BONES. “NASHVILLE is second to none in uniting sports and music, making it the perfect destination for a MAJOR LEAGUE team. I look forward to joining MUSIC CITY BASEBALL’s efforts to honor the incredible history of the NASHVILLE STARS, as well as pave the way for the future of MLB in NASHVILLE.”

“BOBBY is going to play a critical role in helping us generate excitement surrounding bringing a team here," said Managing Dir./MCB JOHN LOAR. "His energy and enthusiasm around the cause is unmatched and we are thrilled to have him join our leadership team."

