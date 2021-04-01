Livestreams Still Popular When Live Music Returns

Live music discovery platform BANDSINTOWN says livestreams will remain popular even after live music returns. That's according to their latest survey of fans and artists. Here's what the survey found:

• The fan data shows that 86% have watched at least one music live stream during the past 12 months, and 55% will continue to tune in for live streams after in-person concerts return.

• On the artist side, 70% of musicians have live streamed during the last 12 months, and 85% will continue to make livestreams a permanent part of their performing plans after in-person shows return.

• Of note, BANDSINTOWN pulled a list of top 20 live streaming artists in the last 12 months as well, which includes PEARL JAM, METALLICA, BILLIE EILISH and SNOW PATROL.

A BANDSINTOWN company statement said, "These intimate livestream shows have opened the doors for artists to connect with fans like they may have never done before and provide an extra avenue for them to pursue even when in-person concerts return. Livestreams also give artists the ability to reach way more fans than IRL venues allow."

Top 20 Live Streaming Artists in the Last 12 Months*

1. PEARL JAM

2. METALLICA

3. BILLIE EILISH

4. SNOW PATROL

5. TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

6. ELTON JOHN

7. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

8. DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

9. RADIOHEAD

10. COLDPLAY

11. THE LUMINEERS

12. THE ROLLING STONES

13. TAYLOR SWIFT

14. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

15. DROPKICK MURPHYS

16. DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

17. LADY GAGA

18. JASON MRAZ

19. ZAC BROWN BAND

20. THIRD EYE BLIND

* BASED ON BANDSINTOWN FAN RSVPS TO LIVE STREAMS AND ARCHIVAL CONCERT PERFORMANCES.

