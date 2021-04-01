-
In This Week's 'Consultant Tips' Charese Fruge' Proves It's Possible To Bounce Back In The Business With 'Karma Comeback'
April 1, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
It's an unwritten rule that you're nothing in the radio business until you've been let go or demoted. We're seeing a lot of that lately due to downsizing and various other reasons. It's a heartbreaking situation, especially when it involves creative differences, disagreements and/or a lack of appreciation.
The good news is, it's possible to bounce back if you have surrounded yourself with good people in your personal and professional life. Sometimes the outcome may surprise you. In this week's "Consultant Tips," ALL ACCESS/MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explains how doing so can help you with a killer "Karma Comeback" story.