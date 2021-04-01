Fruge': All Access/MC Media

It's an unwritten rule that you're nothing in the radio business until you've been let go or demoted. We're seeing a lot of that lately due to downsizing and various other reasons. It's a heartbreaking situation, especially when it involves creative differences, disagreements and/or a lack of appreciation.

The good news is, it's possible to bounce back if you have surrounded yourself with good people in your personal and professional life. Sometimes the outcome may surprise you. In this week's "Consultant Tips," ALL ACCESS/MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explains how doing so can help you with a killer "Karma Comeback" story.

