Sun Broadcast Group

In his first interview since JOHNSON & JOHNSON’s global vaccine launch, CEO/Chairman ALEX GORSKY had a wide-ranging interview with host RANDY MILLER this week on SUN BROADCAST GROUP's "The National Defense Radio Show."

GORSKY, a WEST POINT graduate and former U.S. ARMY Captain, touched on several pivotal topics in the wide-ranging talk, including the global vaccine delivery efforts, current projections, as well as how his military service prepared him to lead this global effort.

This was GORSKY’s second appearance on "The National Defense." Hear the entire interview here.

