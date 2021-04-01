Spilly

Former COLORADO ROCKIES outfielder RYAN SPILBORGHS will serve as a ROCKIES analyst on BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER this season.

SPILBORGHS, who is a member of the ROCKIES game telecast crew on AT&T SPORTSNET and hosts on SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO, will appear on THE FAN's talk shows throughout the season.

“SPILLY is a tremendous addition to help bolster our on-air ROCKIES content,” said OD RAJ SHARAN. “Fan listeners will love listening to his outgoing personality blended with experiences both playing and broadcasting with the ROCKIES.”

DENVER POST sportswriter PATRICK SAUNDERS continues as THE FAN's ROCKIES Insider. Other ROCKIES analysts appearing on THE FAN this season will include former ROCKIES radio broadcaster JERRY SCHEMMEL, ABC affiliate KMGH-TV (DENVER 7) sportscaster TROY RENCK, and MLB PIPELINE's TYLER MAUN.

