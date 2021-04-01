New Podcast

Veteran radio host KASPER, most recently afternoon host at AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO, has debuted his new podcast looking at pop music in the 2000s.

Each episode of "THE 2K TEN" will look at the songs in a particular chart position that week in each of the decade's years, starting with the #6 songs of this week, highlighted by a vintage interview with RIHANNA. The show is exclusively available at SPOTIFY and ANCHOR to allow the inclusion of full songs.

The show is also available as a weekly syndicated show tailored for radio broadcast; reach KASPER, the former host and programmer at stations like WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND, and WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND and currently voicetracking at stations nationwide, at kaspershow@gmail.com.

