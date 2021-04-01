Ryan Press And Saweetie (Photo: WCM)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has extended its worldwide publishing agreement with artist/songwriter SAWEETIE. SAWEETIE, signed to WARNER RECORDS, grew up in CALIFORNIA in the BAY AREA and SACRAMENTO. She graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA in 2016 with a BA in Communications. In 2018, SAWEETIE released her RIAA-platinum certified single, ICY GRL.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS commented, "We’ve been lucky enough to be on this incredible journey with SAWEETIE since the very beginning. We’re in the business of taking early bets on artists and helping develop them into global sensations, and that’s exactly the trajectory SAWEETIE is on. She’s well on her way to becoming the next big female breakout star, and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support her."

SAWEETIE added, "RYAN and the whole WARNER CHAPPELL team have become family over the years. It’s amazing to look back at everything we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited for this next chapter."

« see more Net News