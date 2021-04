Miley Cyrus (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

MILEY CYRUS has made an offer to her social media followers. She's offering a chance to win $1 million in shares of stocks offered by CASH APP, owned by financial payments company SQUARE INC. The promotion dovetails with the 15th anniversary of the premiere of her TV series HANNAH MONTANA.

