BENDER, the morning host on iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE is the recipient of the 2020 HOPE Award at this year's CMN HOSPITAL's Virtual Summit. Over the last 19 years, BENDER'S ONE BIG GIVE FOR SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL RADIOTHON has raised a total of $16.7 million.

"BENDER has been an on-air champion and advocate for SEATTLE CHILDREN'S for almost 20 years to help us care for our patients and families," says CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS Director KIRA HALLER. "We are so grateful that he uses his platform to amplify his voice to tell the stories of our patients to enlist the support from this generous community. BENDER gives us hope."

IHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE Market President MARK GLYNN, "I could not be more proud of BENDER and all of his efforts over the last 19 years. Despite the challenges in 2020, BENDER knew the hospital and its families were still in need and for 13 hours BENDER and the community's generosity delivered."

BENDER added, “It’s the community that should get ALL of the credit. I’m just grateful that the audience gives when we ask. That said, the HOPE Award is an incredible honor.”

(Pictured with his award (l-r): Bender's wife RACHEL, CMN's KIRA HALLER, BENDER's daughters BAILEY and MACKENZIE and BENDER himself)

