Rule Changes Upheld

The SUPREME COURT has unanimously upheld the FCC's move to loosen media ownership rules. The decision, reversing the THIRD CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS' remanding of the rules for further review by the FCC in response to a challenge by PROMETHEUS MEDIA PROJECT and other public interest groups, found that the Commission was within its rights to approve looser standards and more media consolidation despite moving forward without complete data on the effect of the rules on minority and female ownership.

The court's opinion, written by Justice BRETT KAVANAUGH, said that the Commission "considered the record evidence on competition, localism, viewpoint diversity, and minority and female ownership, and reasonably concluded that the three ownership rules no longer serve the public interest" and no longer applied in the current competitive media market.

NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH said, “NAB commends today’s unanimous decision by the SUPREME COURT that the FCC’s recent and long-overdue modernization of its broadcast ownership regulations was lawful and appropriate. It is critical that the Commission continue to examine its media ownership rules to ensure that AMERICA’s broadcasters are able to compete and meet the needs of local communities across the nation in today’s media landscape. We look forward to working with the Commission on this effort given the essential role radio and television broadcasters play for all Americans."

