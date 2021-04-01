New In Milwaukee

After briefly stunting (Net News 3/31), SAGA/MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP has flipped Top 40/Mainstream WNRG (ENERGY 106.9)/MILWAUKEE to Oldies as WRXS (MILWAUKEE’S PURE OLDIES 106.9 FM).

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP VP/GM BOB BELLINI commented, "The 60’s will always be remembered as an important decade of change, in society, in fashion, in our culture, and in the music – from iconic 50’s artists who popularized rock & roll, to the British Invasion, MOTOWN, Pop, Doo-Wop, and Top 40 hits that were fun and upbeat. PURE OLDIES 106.9 is MILWAUKEE’s new home for those great songs and artists that dominated the charts."

Check out the station at www.pureoldies1069.com.

