COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

The philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, will premiere a public service announcement (PSA) about the COVID-19 vaccine during the upcoming ACM Awards, scheduled for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE. The organization is collaborating with THE AD COUNCIL and COVID COLLABORATIVE to encourage all Americans to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, and to get one when it's available to them. The PSAs are a part of the national campaign, "It's Up To You," and will feature Country artists ERIC CHURCH, ASHLEY McBRYDE and DARIUS RUCKER at NASHVILLE's iconic RYMAN AUDITORIUM and GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE. They emphasize the role the COVID-19 vaccinations will play in the return to live music, and direct audiences to GetVaccineAnswers.org for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

“ACM LIFTING LIVES is proud to partner with the AD COUNCIL in educating the public on the COVID-19 vaccinations and how they can play a role in ending the pandemic,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “With the support of the Country Music industry and artists, we have worked tirelessly this past year to provide over $3.5 million in financial aid to families in need within the Country music community. By joining the AD COUNCIL and this campaign, we are continuing our commitment to providing a brighter future for these families and fans. We would like to thank each of the artists for making this message impactful and supporting us in achieving this goal.”

“We are so grateful to ERIC, ASHLEY, DARIUS and the team at ACM for lending their talent for this extraordinary partnership," said AD COUNCIL Pres./CEO LISA SHERMAN. "Together, we will help increase awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines and connect audiences to resources where they can get answers to their top questions. Millions of Americans are looking forward to getting back to seeing live music again, and getting educated on the vaccines is one of the best steps to getting there.”

