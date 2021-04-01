8-Date Tour Kicks Off Virtually On April 15th

THE DIRTY NIL has announced its GUARANTEED DESTRUCTION LIVESTREAM TOUR will kick off eight dates virtually on APRIL 15th. The JUNO Award-winning trio will travel to SAN DIEGO; PALM SPRINGS; ST. CATHERINES, ON; GREENVILLE, SC; HOUSTON; AUSTIN; COLORADO SPRINGS; and even mars. The last stop will be a NIL-O-Vision 3D experience, which will include custom 3D glasses, a signed 8x10 photo & VIP laminate that will be available to purchase via thedirtynil.com/store.

Frontman LUKE BENTHAM said, “Y’all asked, we answered. We proudly present to you: THE GUARANTEED DESTRUCTION TOUR. The amps are louder, the drums are thwacky-er, and the screens are greener than ever before. Resistance is futile, destruction is guaranteed, NIL are number one, but y’all knew that. Much luv, see y’all soon on a screen near you."

