B95

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WFBE/FLINT, MI rebranded today (4/1) from 95.1 NASH FM to a previous station handle, B95. Visit the new website here. The station will continue to play hit Country music.

“We’re thrilled to re-establish this heritage brand in the GREATER FLINT area, kicking off TODAY (4/1)," said CUMULUS FLINT VP/Market Mgr. CHRIS MONK. "This will not be a change to the music our listeners enjoy on the station, but simply a return to the much-loved B95 brand. Country fans can count on B95 to play more of the Country music they love!”

“We are excited to bring B95 back to our loyal listeners, clients, and the community," said WFBE PD APRIL ROSE. "B95 will allow us to give our fans their favorite Country music, with new opportunities to win prizes, and we are pleased that our mascot BUZZ BEE will be reintroduced to a new generation of fans! Beginning today, B95, Your Hit Country, will be heard on 95.1 FM on your radio, office computer, phone and smart speaker."

The station joins a growing list of CUMULUS Country stations which have shifted away from the company’s formerly national “NASH” and “NASH ICON” branding in recent months. They include WDRQ/DETROIT; WFYR/PEORIA, IL; WNNF/CINCINNATI; WXBM/PENSACOLA, FL; KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX; KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS; WKDF/NASHVILLE; and, most recently, WOGT/CHATTANOOGA

