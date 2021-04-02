A Major Brand Working With Major Band

HARLEY-DAVIDSON and BRAVADO (UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's Merchandise Company) have launched a special collection of limited-edition men’s and women’s apparel in collaboration with legendary rockers AEROSMITH, available now at HARLEY-DAVIDSON dealerships and HARLEY-DAVIDSON.com.

“We are excited to partner with AEROSMITH on a collaboration that brings our two legendary brands together in a shared celebration of Rock and Roll music and motorcycles,” said HARLEY-DAVIDSON Chairman/President/CEO JOCHEN ZEITZ.

AEROSMITH guitarist JOE PERRY said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering up with HARLEY-DAVIDSON. They’re an AMERICAN institution and share an authenticity and effortless style that encapsulates what AEROSMITH is all about. We’re excited to get the collection in the hands of the fans.”

The limited collection features iconic artwork collaborations from both AEROSMITH and HARLEY-DAVIDSON, offering 17 total styles of men’s and women’s graphic T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, and tank tops.

