GRAMMY Winning Artist LADY GAGA is partnering with CHAMPAGNE brand DOM PERIGNON to release limited edition bottles and a sculpture designed by the artist herself, to benefit the BORN THIS WAY FOUNDATION. The partnership is set to launch APRIL 6th.

GAGA's BORN THIS WAY FOUNDATION encourages a kinder world by supporting the mental health of young people through programs, conversations and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships.

According to a press release, the alliance is a "celebration of how pushing boundaries of creation, constant reinvention and passionate dedication to one's craft can elevate us, individually and collectively."

