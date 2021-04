Lil D

RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS midday personality LIL D has left the station. The SHREVEPORT, LA native landed middays at KBFB in APRIL 2018. LIL D came to DALLAS from RADIO ONE sister station WCKX/COLUMBUS.

LIL D is exploring her options and can be reached at DeePorterShow@gmail.com.

