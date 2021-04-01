-
There's A New 'Peeps' Champ At WMAG (Mix 99.5)/Greensboro, NC
April 2, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA's Hot AC WMAG (Mix 99.5)/Greensboro, NC has a new PEEPS champ just in time for EASTER. The stations morning show LORA AND MATT IN THE MORNING went head to head THURSDAY (4/1) on who could stuff 5 PEEPS into their mouths first.
The results may surprise you as LORA SONGSTER annihilated MATT PENCOLA literally in 3 seconds. This year marks the First Annual PEEPS Race. No doubt Lora will continue to own the title moving forward. Click here to watch the competition.