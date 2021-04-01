Mix 99.5 'Peeps' Race

iHEARTMEDIA's Hot AC WMAG (Mix 99.5)/Greensboro, NC has a new PEEPS champ just in time for EASTER. The stations morning show LORA AND MATT IN THE MORNING went head to head THURSDAY (4/1) on who could stuff 5 PEEPS into their mouths first.

The results may surprise you as LORA SONGSTER annihilated MATT PENCOLA literally in 3 seconds. This year marks the First Annual PEEPS Race. No doubt Lora will continue to own the title moving forward. Click here to watch the competition.

