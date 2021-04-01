Every Thursday Ryan And Ginty Put On Play Pants

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON morning host ROD RYAN launched a new weekly podcast, "PLAY PANTS" yesterday (4/1) with longtime friend and former co-worker JASON GINTY, who hosts middays at AUDACY Classic Rock WKBU (BAYOU 95.7)/NEW ORLEANS. RYAN and GINTY were on the same path for many years since college, eventually interning, moving to part-time and full-time together at CUMULUS Classic Rock WGRF/BUFFALO. They even moved together to start-up sister Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE) and now-defunct Alternative KKND (106.7 THE END)/NEW ORLEANS. They even briefly worked together at 94.5 THE BUZZ in HOUSTON.

Eighteen years later, RYAN and GINTY“ have reunited for the "PLAY PANTS" podcast. "I’m excited to have another audio/video platform that is very different than what I do in the morning in HOUSTON,” stated RYAN.

GINTY added, "ROD called me up one day like normal and just blurted out we should do a podcast together. He was the okayest co-worker I ever had."

iHEARTMEDIA Radio Rock Brand Coordinator and KTBZ PD ELLIOTT WOOD said, "ROD’s feel for what engages the audience has kept him Nielsen #1 in HOUSTON on THE BUZZ. His legacy is secure, yet it is no surprise that Rod is not slowing down and has more to say. Now without the restrictions of radio this podcast will be ROD at his uncensored best!”

"All I can say is...they're together again so look out!," said KAT VANCE, WKBU Brand Manager. "These two huge talents putting on their play pants for a podcast will truly Rock! Couldn't be more happy and proud of them!"

New Episodes of “PLAY PANTS” will be available every THURSDAY on the iHEART App. Check out the first show here.

« see more Net News