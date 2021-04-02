Prime Opening!

KEL WALKER has exited his post as MD/afternoon host at HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE, creating a prime opening for some lucky individual.

KQMV Brand Content Director CAT THOMAS told ALL ACCESS, "We’re looking for elite, highly motivated, world class talent. Someone with a winning attitude who will be a great teammate. A person who is coachable, fun, and a spirited competitor. They'll need to be in a serious relationship with social media. We're not looking for a C that wants to be a B. Or a B that wants to be an A. We want an A or an A+. In other words, someone that is pro-ready. Anyone allergic to work can go sneeze elsewhere."

But it doesn't stop there. As CAT added, "The candidate will also need music scheduling experience, preferably G SELECTOR. If they've got that, it might get them a chair when the music stops."

Interested persons are advised to check the official listing at HUBBARD BROADCASTING.com for many other important details.

