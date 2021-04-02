Has Phoenix Bouncin'

After stunting with non-stop DR. DRE and NOTORIOUS B.I.G songs plus 12 minutes of a heartbeat sounder, SIERRA H Top 40/Rhythmic KZCE (101.1 THE BEAT)/PHOENIX has flipped to Rhythmic AC as 101.1 THE BOUNCE.

The station describes itself as, "THE VALLEY's Throwback Station! Playing 10,000 songs in a row commercial free! Throwback Hip Hop, R&B and Party Songs from the 1990s & 2000s. 2PAC, USHER, JAY-Z, BEYONCE, NOTORIOUS B.I.G, RIHANNA, NELLY, and DRAKE are on the ALL-NEW 101.1 THE BOUNCE!"

SIERRA H's new Dir./Content JOHN CANDELARIA was formerly Brand Mgr. of BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT.

Check it out here.

« see more Net News