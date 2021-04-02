NIVA NFT Fundraiser April 7th

GOLDFLYER and YOUNG & SICK announced TODAY (4/2) they will host a "Golden Ticket" Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Art fundraiser to benefit the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASOCIATION (NIVA) and 10 other independent music venues like BOWERY BALLROOM, TROUBADOUR, 9:30 CLUB, FIRST AVENUE, etc.

Starting, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th at 6p (ET), fans and collectors can place bids to win a series of extremely limited YOUNG & SICK-designed NFT crypto art with a special “Golden Ticket” component, specifically designed for the venue. Each venue’s 1 of 1 NFT piece comes with a “Golden Ticket”, granting them VIP access and exclusive perks to future concerts and events.

The fundraiser directly benefits the 10 historic institutions as well as the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE FOUNDATION, which raises money to assist independent live music venues still struggling due to the ongoing challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE FOUNDATION supports a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers.

STEPHEN STERNSCHEIN, founding board member and treasurer of NIVA and managing partner of HEARD PRESENTS in AUSTIN said, “The outpouring of support for NIVA and these independent venues has helped us through this devastating time. We’re all really excited to meld this new marketplace of NFTs and our fundraising together to help the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE FOUNDATION foster this vital aspect of the live music ecosystem.”

YOUNG & SICK's NICK VAN HOFWEGEN said, “Having been inside most of these venues both as a performer and a fan, I jumped at the chance to get involved with NIVA and these iconic venues as fast as I could. I - like most people - can’t wait to go back to seeing live music, and these legendary venues hold a special place in my heart. I hand-drew these venue interpretations with classic show posters in mind. I hope you love ’em as much as I loved making them. Your help is worth so much."

GOLDFLYER and NEON GOLD co-founder, DEREK DAVIES added, “After watching NEON GOLD artists YOUNG & SICK and THE KNOCKS recoup a year+ of lost touring income in mere minutes on their debut NFT drops, we couldn’t help but think of the incredible opportunity to harness the energy of the space to direct some much needed relief to the sector of the music industry hardest hit by the pandemic: independent venues. YOUNG & SICK took the concept and ran with it, bringing the vision to life more brilliantly than we could ever have imagined.”

Click here to watch the Trailer for "Golden Ticket."

NIVA NFT Beneficiaries

