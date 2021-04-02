Marrone

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS on the loss of his brother, AL MARRONE, who passed away unexpectedly on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st.

MICHAELS posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “He had a big heart and tried to help everyone he met. He was one of the funniest people I knew and I looked forward to his inappropriate daily posts. AL was named the unofficial mayor of [NASHVILLE BAR] THE LOCAL where [owner] GEOFF [REID] paid him in all the WAFFLE HOUSE food he could eat. AL also had an amazing circle of friends that he considered his extended family. He loved you all very much. We will all gather soon so we can celebrate AL.”

Send sympathy messages to MICHAELS here.

« see more Net News