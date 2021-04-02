Sold

WORD POWER, INC. is selling Religion WPFR-A and W292FT/TERRE HAUTE, IL; WKZI-A, W234CK, and WLHW/CASEY, IL; WPFR-F/CLINTON, IN; and W300DD/GREENUP, IL to AMERICAN HOPE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $179,000.

In other filings with the FCC, AUGUSTUS FOUNDATION INC. has requested a Silent STA for WHSL/LISMAN, AL due to the financial effect of COVID-19 business restrictions.

METRO MEX USA, LLC has closed on the sale of South Asian WBWD-A (RADIO ZINDAGI)/ISLIP, NY to OM SAI BROADCASTING, LLC for $1.3 million

ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WCDD (CD COUNTRY 107.9)/CANTON-PEORIA, IL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $170,000.

DENTON HOLIDAY FESTIVAL ASSOCIATION, INC. has closed on the assignment of low power FM KUZU-LP/DENTON, TX to REAL WAVES RADIO NETWORK for no consideration.

And SANACION DE FAMILIA has closed on the assignment of low power FM KZLD-LP/HOUSTON to IGLESIA FE Y AMOR DE DIOS INC. for $21,000 (value of physical equipment and facilities).

