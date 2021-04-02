New Wyoming Affiliate

APPALOOSA BROADCASTNG Top 40/Mainstream KIMX (iMIX 104.5)/LARAMIE-CHEYENNE, WY debuts the syndicated DANNY & KAIT SHOW MONDAY morning (4/5). KIMX will be the DANNY & KAIT SHOW's 8th affiliate.

DANNY HILL commented, "We look forward to waking up the good people of LARAMIE and CHEYENNE."

The DANNY & KAIT SHOW featuring DANNY HILL and his wife, KAIT is based at their station, RUBIN BROADCASTING Classic Hits KRWI (REWIND 98.1)/BAKERSFIELD. The HILLS own KRWI.

Information on the DANNY & KAIT SHOW is available with an email to DANNY HILL at dannyhill@rewind981.com.

