WDJC's Russell P. Wall and Jessica Borklund

CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WDJC (93.7 MUSIC THAT MATTERS)/BIRMINGHAM Afternoon Drive hosts RUSSELL P. WALL and JESSICA BORKLUND won the Judges Award of Merit for Large Market Radio Personality Team in the 2020 ABBY Awards with the ALABAMA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION. It's an honor since WALL and BORKLUND have only been on air together for one year. You can listen to their show MONDAY through SATURDAY from 2pm-7pm CENTRAL.

