License Hearing

The license renewal of VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2, LLC for Southern Gospel WJEH-A (JOY 990)/GALLIPOLIS, OH has been designated for hearing by the FCC, based on the station being silent for extended periods and at reduced power at other times since the licensee acquired the station on DECEMBER 31, 2019.

WJEH, the Commission contends, had not been on the air during its license term under VANDALIA (275 days from DECEMBER 31, 2019 through SEPTEMBER 30, 2020) as well as through DECEMBER 29, 2020 and was at just 100 watts DECEMBER 30-31, 2020 and since then.

In addition, SIMPSON COLLEGE has reached a Consent Decree with the Commission resolving public file violations at KSTM/INDIANOLA, IA. The station will be required to create and implement a compliance plan but is not being fined.

« see more Net News