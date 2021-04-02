O'Brien At XM

Former WYSP and WMWX (MIX 95.7)/PHILADELPHIA Imaging Director and XM RADIO Production Dir. CHRIS O'BRIEN is returning to talk radio with a new show on shortwave. "THE O'ZONE" will debut SUNDAY (4/4) on shortwave brokered WRMI/OKEECHOBEE, FL. O'BRIEN hosted a talk show on XM in 2001-02.



O'BRIEN said, “With corporate censorship and internet banning at all time highs, what’s old is new again, and shortwave radio can be yet another conduit for today’s most modern talk radio.”

