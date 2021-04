SiriusXM U2 - X Radio Hosts Flea

SIRIUSXM's U2-X RADIO host EDGE will feature an interview with RED HOT CHILI PEPPER's FLEA on his show "Close To The Edge" on SATURDAY (4/3) at 1P (ET).

FLEA talks to EDGE about how he deals with both good and bad fame, his belief in GOD, how music is "Divine" and various other topics.

The interview will be re-broadcast on U2 - X RADIO at 8p (ET).

