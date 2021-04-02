'Baskets Of Joy' Benefits Over 200 Children



ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 KHQT (HOT 103)/LAS CRUCES, NM has partnered with LA CASA INC. to collect over 200 EASTER baskets to benefit local children. LA CASA is a 501 - C3 not-for-profit organization focusing on domestic violence prevention, awareness, advocacy and support. In partnership with HOT 103.1 they dedicated the month of MARCH to collect EASTER baskets, EASTER supplies and monetary donations to donate to the kids who are in the organization.

HOT 103’s PD, JOEY HERNANDEZ said, “Our working relationship with La Casa has always been an enjoyable one and when an opportunity arose to help, without hesitation, myself and the staff were excited to come together and help bring joy to children who may be going through a difficult situation.”

General Manager, LENSI SHAKRA added, “One reason I love my career in radio is that we get to be involved in helping the community. Nothing makes my heart happier than making a child’s day by giving them a basket of joy, making a family feel complete and helping aid our community in a positive direction. I am very proud of my team for always wanting to get involved and giving back; a big thanks to JOEY HERNANDEZ, JACKIE MARQUEZ WILKINSON and ROSANNA HAJJAR for going the extra mile.”

