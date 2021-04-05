Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendez & Little Big Town Honor Dolly (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

NETFLIX will debut a never-before-seen MUSIC CARES "Person Of The Year" Event honoring DOLLY PARTON on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th. The footage is from DOLLY PARTON: A MUSICARES TRIBUTE, spotlighting the 2019 "Person of the Year" tribute concert honoring PARTON. The performances will feature KATY PERRY, MILEY CYRUS, SHAWN MENDEZ, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LEON BRIDGES, YOLANDA ADAMS and more, as well as a performance from the Queen Of Country herself.

LAURA SEGURA, Executive Director of MUSICARES, said, "We are so excited to share DOLLY PARTON's 2019 'Person of the Year' tribute with music fans all over the world. Not only is DOLLY one of the greatest musicians of all time, she also has one of the biggest hearts in the industry and is dedicated to helping musicians and people everywhere."

Audiences can also look forward to an intimate look back into PARTON's life and career, highlighting the moments that have made her into the beloved artist and household name she is today.

Click here to see the official trailer.

