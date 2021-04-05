2nd Grade 'Teacher of the Week Kristine Hannley (Top Row, Second Photo)

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP's Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE, WA, surprised CREEKSIDE ELEMENTARY 2nd grade teacher, KRISTINE HANNLEY, during her virtual classroom time with news that she was being honored as the "STAR 101.5 Teacher of the Week!" The announcement happened on THURSDAY, APRIL 1st, but it was no APRIL FOOL's joke.

In a local contest conducted by STAR 101.5 radio, MRS. HANNLEY was nominated by MELISSA JAMES, the mom of BLAKELY, a student in HANNLEY’s class.



MRS. HANNLEY received a personalized plaque from TROPHIES2GO.CO and a $101.50 check from STAR 101.5 and the WASHINGTON STATE POTATO COMMISSION. Each student also received prizes from the WASHINGTON STATE POTATO COMMISSION and STAR 101.5.



STAR 101.5’s “Teacher of the Week” recognizes local, deserving teachers for their commitment to the quality education of children.

