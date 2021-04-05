UMG's NYC HQ

With an impending IPO on the horizon, the UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, which has been spending to acquire catalogs and paying advances to artists, shelled out approximately $1.7B in 2020 according to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE (MBW). About $400m was spent on acquiring the song catalog of BOB DYLAN (NET NEWS 12/7/20) .

UNIVERSAL’S DUTCH company, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP B.V., is front and center on the huge raise of capital

said to be $3.5 billion with four “leading banks” regarding a new five-year financing line worth approximately $3.5 billion, to be completed by the end of this month.

According to MBW, "UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s corporate headquarters are officially located in HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, while its operational headquarters are located in SANTA MONICA, CA, and the IPO will debut on the NETHERLANDS-based EURONEXT EXCHANGE.

