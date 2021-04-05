Ken Roberts

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that CUMULUS/WASHINGTON, DC VP/Market Manager KEN ROBERTS has passed on at the age of 65, following a heart attack this past SATURDAY (4/3). ROBERTS oversaw Sports Talk WSBN-A (630) and N/T WMAL (105.9).

A well-liked and enthusiastic radio veteran, ROBERTS is survived by his wife SANDY, son ERIK and daughters ALIX and CASEY.

No word on services so far.

