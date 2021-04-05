-
KKDA (K104)/Dallas' 'Dede In The Morning' Talks To Dr. Anthony Fauci
April 5, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DALLAS based COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” will interview Dr ANTHONY FAUCI this morning (4/5) at 8a (CT).
Topics will include, the status of the fight against the virus; effectiveness of the vaccines; and his relationship with former President DONALD TRUMP.
The conversation will take place from the DEDE IN THE MORNING hub SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS. You'll be able to listen here.