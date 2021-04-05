DeDe & The Dr.

DALLAS based COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” will interview Dr ANTHONY FAUCI this morning (4/5) at 8a (CT).

Topics will include, the status of the fight against the virus; effectiveness of the vaccines; and his relationship with former President DONALD TRUMP.

The conversation will take place from the DEDE IN THE MORNING hub SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS. You'll be able to listen here.

