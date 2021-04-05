Tina Turner (Photo: Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.com)

TINA TURNER is in the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, but as part of the duo IKE & TINA TURNER, not as a solo artist. Now, after the HBO documentary "TINA," fans are banding together to demand her induction as a solo act, after appearing on the list of nominees for this year's class.

Fans are disturbed that TINA must share her RRHOF spot with her now passed, but notoriously abusive husband and musical partner.

TINA and IKE were first inducted way back in 1991, but she went solo in 1984 and had her biggest commercial successes with songs like "What's Love Got To Do With It."

TURNER supporters have taken to TWITTER to protest, and RRHOF President/CEO GREG HARRIS is telling fans they can express their outrage by tallying in the public vote on the MUSEUM's website. That fan vote counts as one of the more than 1,000 votes from artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry.

Fan voting lasts until FRIDAY, MAY 7th.

« see more Net News