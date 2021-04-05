Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Olivia Rodrigo Remains #1; Ritt Momney Top 3; Tate McRae Top 5; Pop Smoke Top 10; Bruno Mars/Anderson Paak Top 15; Glass Animals, Saweetie/Doja Top 20

* INTERSCOPE holds the top two spots with OLIVIA RODRIGO and BILLIE EILISH holding serve at #1 and #2 respectively

* RITT MOMNEY is now top 3 with "Put Your Records On," up 4*-3*

* TATE MCRAE goes top 5 as "You Broke Me First" leaps 6*-5* and is +877 spins

* POP SMOKE goes top 10 at the Top 40 format for the first time with "What You Know Bout Love," up 11*-9* and +781 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC hit the top 15 * with "Leave The Door Open," up 1406 spins and climbs 16*-15*

* GLASS ANIMALS are top 20, leaping 23*-19* with "Heat Waves," up 758 spins

* SAWEETIE goes top 20 as well with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 22*-20* and +535 spins

* MASKED WOLF scores a sharp 27*-22* move with "Astronaut In The Ocean," up 882 spins

* A big debut at 29* for JUSTIN BIEBER with "Peaches" at 29*, featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, at +2004 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE has an impressive debut at 34* with "pov" - up 990 spins

* LIL TJAY comes aboard with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK at 37*

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED, and AMORPHOUS debut at 39* with "Sunshine (The Light)"

* The final debut comes fom DUNCAN LAURENCE at 40* with "Arcade" at +469 spins

Rhythmic: Cardi B Stays 'Up' At #1; Saweetie/Doja Runner Up; Drake, Bruno/Anderson Top 10

* CARDI B remains #1 for a third week with "Up"

* SAWEETIE and DOJA CAT are the runner up with "Best Friend," rising 3*-2* and is +389 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED, and AMORPHOUS surge 10*-6* with "Sunshine (The Light)," at +378 spins

* DRAKE is top 10 in his third week on the chart with "What's Next," up 11*-7* +932 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC soar into the top 10, up 19*-10* with "Leave The Door Open," at +931 spins

* POOH SHEISTY enters the top 20 with "Back In Blood," featuring LIL DURK, rising 23*-19* and is +135 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON have the top debut at Rhythmic as well with "Peaches" at 25* and +1127 spins

* MOOSKI surges 39*-30* with "Track Star," up 476 spins

* JACK HARLOW enters at 37* with "Already Best Friends," featuring CHRIS BROWN at +320 spins

* YBN NAHMIR debuts at 40* with "Opp Stoppa," featuring 21 SAVAGE at +238 spins

* The song tied in spins with THE KID LAROI's multiformat hit "Without You" but won the tiebreaker, who was up triple digits at +168

Urban: Lil Baby Returns To #1; Pop Smoke Runner Up; Megan/DaBaby Top 5; Spotemgottem, Drake Top 10

* LIL BABY scores another chart topper as "On Me" rises 4*-1* and is +1207 spins

* POP SMOKE is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "What You Know Bout Love," and is +840 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has another top 5 with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 6*-5* at +433 spins

* SPOTEMGOTTEM leaps 11*-7* and into the top 10 with "Beat Box" at +720 spins

* DRAKE is top 10 in his third week at Urban with "What's Next," up 16*-9* and +1131 spins

* MOOSKI enters the top 20 with "Track Star," up 25*-20* and +630 spins

* LIL DURK (featuring KING VON) and G-EAZY (featuring CHRIS BROWN) land debuts this week

Hot AC: Olivia Rodrigo Holds Top Spot; Taylor Top 3; The Weeknd Top 10; Bruno/Anderson Paak Top 15; Dua, AJR Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO sees her "drivers license" score a 2nd week topping both the Top 40 and Hot AC charts

* TAYLOR SWIFT is now top 3 with "Willow," up 5*-3* and +308 spins

* THE WEEKND hit the top 10 with "Save Your Tears," moving 11*-8* and is +368 spins

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION are just outside the top 10, rising 14*-11* in their fourth week on the chart with "Beautiful Mistakes," up 529 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC go top 15, with an 18*-15* jump with "Leave The Door Open" at +639 spins this week and +1400 the last two weeks

* DUA LIPA hits the top 20 with "We're Good," up 22*-19* and +281 spins

* Also top 20 is AJR with "Way Less Sad," up 23*-20* and is +186 spins

* ASHE & FINNEAS and NIKO MOON debut

Active Rock: Chevelle Holds Top Spot; Foo Fighters Runner Up; Seether Top 5; Offspring, Rise Against Land Big Spin Gains

* CHEVELLE holds the top spot with "Self destructor" for a 3rd week

* FOO FIGHTERS hold in the runner up spot with "Waiting On A War" at +139 spins

* SEETHER are top 5, up 6*-5* with "Bruised And Bloated," up 123 spins

* OFFSPRING are +179 spins and move to 11* with "Let The Bad Times Roll"

* RISE AGAINST vault 35*-24* with "Nowhere Generation," up 166 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD have the top debut at 32* with "Typhoons" - up 149 spins

* EVANESCENCE and BAD OMENS also debut

Alternative: Glass Animals Hold Top Spot; Kings Of Leon Top 5; Imagine Dragons Top 10; Black Pumas, Girl In Red Score 200+ Spin Gains; Rise Against, All Time Low Debut

* GLASS ANIMALS hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Heat Waves"

* KINGS OF LEON go top 5 with "The Bandit," up 6*-5* and +101 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS enter the top 10 with "Follow You," rising 14*-10* and are +511 spins

* Two songs that have 200+ spin gains with BLACK PUMAS "Colors" at +224 spins at 20*

* The other is "Serotonin," by GIRL IN RED, up 24*-21* and is +230 spins

* RISE AGAINST lands the top debut at 31* with "Nowhere Generation," up 261 spins

* ALL TIME LOW enter at 33* with "Once In A Lifetime" at +354 spins

* MAGGIE LINDEMANN and ROYAL BLOOD also debut

Triple A: Foo Fighters New #1; Weezer Runner Up; Illiterate Light/Devon Gilfillian Top 10; Hiss Golden Messenger Top 15; Dragons, Glass Animals, Dayglow Debut

* FOO FIGHTERS take over the top spot with "Waiting On A War," up 3*-1*

* WEEZER leaps 4*-2* with "All My Favorite Songs," up 30 spins

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY leap 9*-6* with "You," up 102 spins

* ILLITERATE LIGHT and DEVON GILFILLIAN go top 10 with "Freedom," up 11*-10*

* HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER enter the top 15 with "Sanctuary," rising 16*-14* and +36 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS have the top debut at 20* with "Follow You," up 100 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS and DAYGLOW also debut

