Revised Guidance

Based on preliminary fiscal 2021 results, LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has increased its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 to $100-110 million with Adjusted Operating Income of $1.5-3 million, assuming no revenue from live events due to COVID-19 restrictions, and has refined its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 to $64.5-65.5 million.

The preliminary results saw LIVEXLIVE end fiscal 2021 with over 1.075 million paid subscribers, although some of those are he subject of a contractual dispute for which the company is not currently recognizing revenue. The company saw an increase from 42 live events featuring 256 artists with over 69 million livestream views to 140 live events with 1,781 artists generating over 150 million livestream views; fourth quarter year-to-year livestream views jumped 533% to 38 million. LIVEXLIVE also claims that its PODCASTONE division generates over 2.25 billion downloads per year from its 235 exclusive podcasts and over 400 podcast episodes per week.

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, "We are very encouraged with the improving operational metrics across nearly all verticals, especially with our investments around our new event franchises including MUSIC LIVES, which was the first virtual concert to sell an NFT music festival poster, LIVEZONE, LOCKDOWN AWARDS, and THE SNUBBYS. The upcoming PPV event, SOCIAL GLOVES, a boxing competition pitting the world's largest social media stars from YOUTUBE against the new icons from the explosive TikTok platform and our new partnership with FACEBOOK, will allow us to capitalize across our flywheel business model, including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, pay-per-view tickets, merchandise and our new NFT content division.

"Based on our current estimates and expectations, we are pleased to increase our full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to between $100 million to $110 million, with meaningful upside remaining when live concerts and festivals return."

