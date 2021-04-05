Davidson

Former VERIZON MEDIA Sr. Product Market Mgr. AUDREY DAVIDSON has joined PRX as Senior Director of Revenue Partnerships.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to join PRX, especially at a time when storytelling is such an important and meaningful part of enriching the lives of listeners around the world,” said DAVIDSON. “I feel honored to contribute my experience to an organization already at the forefront of the audio and technology industry and can’t wait to begin my journey with this team.”

“AUDREY is a seasoned relationship builder and inspiring strategist who has driven initiatives for some of the largest digital and entertainment companies,” said PRX Chief of Business Development & Content JASON SALDANHA. “We’re thrilled AUDREY has joined us at PRX, where she will play a key role as we continue to build the future of audio.”

