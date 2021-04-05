Jacobsen (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran News-Talk and Sports radio producer and programmer MIKE JACOBSEN died MARCH 29th, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. He was 35.

JACOBSEN was most recently a producer at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F and Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7 FM)/PHOENIX; he began his career at ESPN Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO as an intern, then hosted at WSLD/WHITEWATER, WI and produced at iHEARTRADIO/MADISON, YAHOO! SPORTS RADIO in HOUSTON, and LOS ANGELES ANGELS Sports KLAA-A/ORANGE-LOS ANGELES before a stint at then-TRIBUNE MEDIA News-Talk WGN-A and Sports WGWG-LP (87.7 THE GAME)/CHICAGO, where he produced STEVE COCHRAN's WGN morning show and DAVID KAPLAN and DAVID HAUGH's sports show. After WGN, JACOBSEN served as Dir. of Education at ILLINOIS MEDIA SCHOOL and PD at GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WTLX (ESPN MADISON)/MADISON, WI before moving to PHOENIX in FEBRUARY of this year.

