Outdoor content company MEATEATER has agreed to a podcast production and distribution deal with iHEARTMEDIA that will see MEATEATER's podcasts join the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, including all existing shows, led by "THE MEATEATE PODCAST WITH STEVEN RINELLA" and including "WIRED TO HUNT " with MARK KENYON, "CAL’S WEEK IN REVIEW" with RYAN CALLAGHAN, "CUTTING THE DISTANCE" with REMI WARREN, "THE HUNTING COLLECTIVE" with BEN O’BRIEN, and "BENT" with JOE CERMELE and MILES NOLTE. A new history-oriented show, "BEAR GREASE," with CLAY NEWCOMB, will debut WEDNESDAY (4/7) under the new deal, with co-development of more shows planned.

“I frequently hear from people who are discovering the majesty of the American outdoors for the first time in their lives because of what we do,” said MEATEATER CEO DAN CHUMBLER. “Helping people enrich their lives with nature is why we get up in the morning, and it’s why iHEARTMEDIA is the perfect partner for us. iHEART's reach is simply unparalleled. We can now bring our content to even more of those who, amid a pandemic, are finding a new passion for the outdoors.”

“STEVE and the MEATEATER team have done an amazing job elevating what was previously a niche category into mainstream listening,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “Fans are really embracing the outdoor lifestyle more than ever and it’s remarkable how fascinating and entertaining MEATEATER has made these topics -- there’s just nothing like it in the space. We are looking forward to collaborating on even more great audio content and introducing it to our listeners everywhere.”

