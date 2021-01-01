Inaugural Awards

MARYLAND PODCAST MONTH has announced the launch of the MARYLAND PODCAST AWARDS, honoring the best podcasts produced in MARYLAND.

The process will advance in three stages, with public nominations beginning TODAY (4/5) through APRIL 19th, then public voting APRIL 21st-MAY 1st, and the announcement of winners on MAY 5th. Podcasts produced in MARYLAND or by MARYLAND residents from APRIL 1, 2020-MARCH 31, 2021 are eligible.

Categories include Podcast of the Year; Podcast Host of the Year; Best News Podcast; Best Sports Podcast; Best Lifestyle Podcast; Best Entertainment Podcast; Best Interview Podcast; Best New Podcast; and Best Produced Podcast. Nominations can be made by clicking here.

